The Nice Guys have been a part of San Diego since 1979, helping local families and individuals who, through no fault of their own, have fallen on tough times. Our goal is to get people back on their feet and self-sufficient. The Nice Guys serve the San Diego community and our only reward is, and always has been, the pleasure that comes from helping others.

Since we first began in 1979, Nice Guys donations have been in excess of $18 million for families and individuals in San Diego County. There is no overhead, no offices, and no paid staff. The 175+ Nice Guys donate their time and labor to help the less fortunate. It is through their tireless support, generous donations, leadership, and dedication to making life better for those in need that the Nice Guys organization has continued to flourish.

THROUGHOUT OUR 40+ YEARS, WE HAVE REMAINED STEADFAST IN OUR MISSION AND PURPOSE

Nice Guys of San Diego, Inc.
P. O. Box 881456
San Diego, CA 92168
501(c)3 FED ID 95-3405753

Who We Are:

Family is the main focus of the Nice Guys. The majority of the money we raise goes to help families who have somehow “fallen through the cracks.” A medical bill, a car repair, clothes needed after a house fire, a wheelchair for a young man injured while being a Good Samaritan – this is the type of assistance offered by the Nice Guys. Our goal is always to get people back on their feet and to be, once again, self sufficient.

Who We Help:

The Nice Guys have helped hundreds of deserving individuals and families throughout the San Diego community. Each year, we receive hundreds of requests for assistance from needy San Diegans. These requests are individually researched by members of the Charity Committee for approval. Requests come from individuals who might be temporarily unable to work, are caretakers for a special needs family member, or have had some unexpected life changing experience that require one time assistance.

Donations:

We also depend on generous supporters such as yourself. If you would like to contribute to this worthwhile organization, please Donate Here and follow the simple instructions.