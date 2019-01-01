Welcome To The San Diego Nice Guys

The Nice Guys have been a part of San Diego since 1979, helping local families and individuals who, through no fault of their own, have fallen on tough times. Our goal is to get people back on their feet and self-sufficient. The Nice Guys serve the San Diego community and our only reward is, and always has been, the pleasure that comes from helping others.

Since we first began in 1979, Nice Guys donations have been in excess of $18 million for families and individuals in San Diego County. There is no overhead, no offices, and no paid staff. The 175+ Nice Guys donate their time and labor to help the less fortunate. It is through their tireless support, generous donations, leadership, and dedication to making life better for those in need that the Nice Guys organization has continued to flourish.

THROUGHOUT OUR 40+ YEARS, WE HAVE REMAINED STEADFAST IN OUR MISSION AND PURPOSE

“Offering a hand up, not a handout.”

Contact us via mail!

Nice Guys of San Diego, Inc.

P. O. Box 881456

San Diego, CA 92168

501(c)3 FED ID 95-3405753